Karnataka HC refuses to grant relief to man who wrote woman's phone number on toilet walls

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court refused to quash proceedings against a man accused of scribbling the mobile number of a woman on the walls of the gents' toilet and bus stops at Majestic area of Bengaluru and calling her a "call girl".

The petitioner was chargesheeted for various offences including IPC section 509 for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

"In today's digital age, one need not cause physical harm, a woman's modesty can be railroaded by sheer circulation of pejorative statements, pictures or videos on social media. It is therefore, when such cases are projected before this court to be quashed, it should not be interfered with, but be dealt with in a stern manner. The petitioner has indulged in one of the ingredients of such insult by fresco or a writing on the wall. He, therefore, cannot get away with making such belittling comments on a woman in public," Justice M Nagaprasanna said, while dismissing the petition filed by Alla Baksha Patel, a resident of Chitradurga.