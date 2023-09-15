Karnataka HC refuses to stay resolution permitting Ganesha festival at Hubballi's Idgah Maidan

It had sought quashing the Corporation resolution as "the impugned resolution unnecessarily ignites the passion and sentiments of both the communities. In the present scenario, such a move on the part of the respondents is wholly uncalled for and it is more important to maintain peace and tranquility, harmony and order in society than indulge in such deliberate attempts to ignite the sentiments and passion of one community against the other".

The leader of the opposition in the HDMC, Suvarna Manikuntla had also approached the court against the resolution on the grounds that three resolutions were allegedly added to the additional list of resolutions without the knowledge of the opposition. One of these resolutions was about the permission for private organisations for conducting the Ganesha festival at the Maidan.