Karnataka HC seeks state's response on authority to prescribe singing of Naadageete

The petitioner claimed that ever since Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaate, a song written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, was chosen and officially declared as state anthem in 2004, the entire state of Karnataka has been singing it in the tune composed by C Ashwath. It was also contended that Mysore Ananthaswamy had not composed the complete tune and there is no material to show the same and hence the impugned order cannot be implemented.