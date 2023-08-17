Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC seeks state's response on authority to prescribe singing of Naadageete

The court was hearing the petition filed by singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy challenging the September 25, 2022 order which prescribed the rendition of ‘Jayabharatha Jananiya Thanujaate’ in a tune composed by Mysuru Ananthaswany.
Last Updated 17 August 2023, 16:00 IST

Follow Us

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the response to the question raised with regards to the authority/power with the state government to prescribe singing of Naadageete (state anthem) in a particular way and for a particular duration. Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that the legislation and rules framed there under prescribed duration and tune for the national anthem.

The court was hearing the petition filed by singer Kikkeri Krishnamurthy challenging the September 25, 2022 order which prescribed the rendition of ‘Jayabharatha Jananiya Thanujaate’ in a tune composed by Mysuru Ananthaswany with two minutes and 30 seconds duration as the state anthem. During the hearing, singers BK Sumitra, YK Muddukrishna and others submitted their suggestions on the tune for the state anthem.

The petitioner claimed that ever since Bharatha Jananiya Thanujaate, a song written by Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, was chosen and officially declared as state anthem in 2004, the entire state of Karnataka has been singing it in the tune composed by C Ashwath. It was also contended that Mysore Ananthaswamy had not composed the complete tune and there is no material to show the same and hence the impugned order cannot be implemented.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 August 2023, 16:00 IST)
KarnatakaKarnataka High CourtKuvempuNaada Geethe

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT