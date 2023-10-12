Karnataka HC stays proceedings against BJP chief Nadda in 'undue influence in election' case

The case, which was adjourned for hearing after the grant of stay, was registered against Nadda after he made a speech on April 19, 2023, at the Shiggaon Taluk playground while addressing an election rally. It was alleged he threatened the voters that if they did not support the BJP, they would be deprived of the largesses from the Central government.