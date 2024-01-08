Karnataka HC upholds life sentence to man for killing his father

“Here, it is not a case of any heated exchange of words between the father and son. When demand was made, the father replied and advised. Hence, there was no need of losing the temper when the reply was given by the father. It is also important to note that the incident had taken place inside the house. Thus, the court has to take note of the conduct of the appellant wherein he not only inflicted one injury but he had inflicted three injuries with the deadly weapon, like an axe on the vital part of the body i.e., neck with an intention to take away the life and not caused any injuries to other parts of the body,” the bench said.