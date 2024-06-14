Karnataka High Court directs police to not arrest Yediyurappa, asks latter to cooperate in probe

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has put on hold any coercive measures against former Chief Minister and BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa and directed him to appear before the investigating officer in the POCSO case.

A fast track court had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa based on the requisition placed by the CID police.

Justice Krishna S Dixit noted that since Yediyurappa had sent a letter to the police volunteering to appear before the investigating officer on July 17, the court cannot immediately jump to the conclusion that a case is made out for arrest or detention or for custodial interrogation of the petitioner “who happens to be the former Chief Minister of the state and in the late evening of his life with ailments natural to that age.”