Karnataka High Court dismisses PIL challenging Nandini milk price hike

The petition said the price hike is to be borne by the consumers who consume the lowest variant of the milk. It was also submitted that the price hike is against the commercial wisdom as well as it is in contrast to tenets of Article 14 of the constitution.

The bench said that the determination of prices or products, including the milk and milk products, and the pricing policy cannot be a matter of consideration in public interest litigation.

“It is trite that pricing policy is essentially in the policy domain and judicial review power could not be normally exercised in respect of such decisions unless the decision is shown to be palpably wrong or against any statutory prescription,” the bench said.