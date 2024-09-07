Karnataka High Court rejects school teacher’s plea to quash POCSO case over filming of girl students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has declined to quash a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case against a school teacher accused of recording videos of girl students while they were changing clothes.

The accused, employed at a residential school for children from backward communities in Kolar district, is facing charges of sexual harassment under the POCSO Act.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, in a recent ruling, described the teacher’s actions as “horrendous” and highlighted the severity of the charges.