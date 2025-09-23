<p>The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday stayed the Karnataka government's<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-officially-caps-movie-tickets-at-rs-200-multiplexes-spared-3725856"> recent decision to cap the maximum price chargeable for movie tickets at ₹200</a>. </p><p>Justice Ravi V Hosmani passed the interim order on petitions filed by Multiplex Association of India and movie producers challenging the State government's decision.</p><p>The petitioners had challenged the September 12, 2025, notification, giving effect to the amended Rules, contending that the proviso to Rule 55 (6) is ultra vires the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act, and violates Articles 14, 19 (1) (g) of the Constitution as well as being unreasonable and manifestly arbitrary.</p>.Karnataka caps movie ticket prices at Rs 200, reignites ‘affordability vs profitability’ debate. <p>The petitioners had submitted that a similar government order issued in April 2017, which capped the price at Rs 200, was challenged before the High Court, and it was withdrawn later.</p><p>Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the association, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/rs-200-cap-on-movie-tickets-karnataka-high-court-reserves-order-on-plea-seeking-stay-on-rule-3730924">contended that there is no power under the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act</a> to fix a price, and it does not contemplate ticket price capping. He said that multiplexes have spent huge sums of money on creating cinema halls and that the amendment directly restricts cinema owners' right to conduct business.</p><p>The Karnataka government defended the cap, stating it was necessary to make cinema accessible and affordable for the public.</p>.<p>In the notification, the government had said that new rule would not apply to multiscreen cinemas offering premium facilities with 75 or fewer seats. </p><p>The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the decision, stating that it would greatly benefit the Kannada movie industry.</p>