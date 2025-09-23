<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached a fresh set of assets worth Rs 7.44 crore of companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain as part of a money laundering investigation.</p>.<p>The federal probe agency said in a statement that it has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on September 15 to attach the immovable properties.</p>.AAP slams BJP over 'false cases' after court accepts CBI's closure report against Satyendar Jain.<p>The probe pertains to an alleged case of possession of benami assets and a separate instance of holding disproportionate assets against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain and others. The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR and chargesheet.</p>.<p>Jain is accused of "acquiring" disproportionate assets while working as a minister in the Delhi government between February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017.</p>.<p>The ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain in 2022.</p>.<p>The fresh attachment came after the Delhi High Court recently held that Jain's close associates -- Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain -- were the politician's "benami holders" and they deposited Rs 7.44 crore in cash in Bank of Baroda, Bhogal Branch, as advance tax under the Income Disclosure Scheme (IDS), 2016. </p>