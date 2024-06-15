Karnataka High Court takes up suo motu PIL on electrocution of elephants

Directing the registrar general to register the suo motu petition, the bench has asked the state government and the authorities to submit as to what steps have been taken for ensuring the safety and protection to the life of elephants and other wildlife assets in the state.

The bench also directed the authorities about the steps proposed to be taken in future, in light of the repeated deaths of the elephants occurring and reported, to prevent such instances of unnatural deaths.

“What is the mechanism adopted and developed for the safety and safeguard of the elephants and other wildlife within the sanctuary area as well as outside the reserved area. In what way the authorities fix the liability of officers when such kinds of deaths of elephants and wildlife occur,” the bench said.