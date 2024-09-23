Karnataka High Court to give verdict on CM Siddaramaiah's plea against Governor's nod for MUDA probe on September 24

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday on the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the approval granted by Governor Taawarchand Gehlot to investigate him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites allotment case. Justice M Nagaprasanna had reserved the judgment on September 12.
On August 17, the Governor had approved sanction under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act and Section 218 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), on three applications.
According to the complainants, Siddaramaiah had misused his official position for allotment of alternative sites in the name of his wife Parvathy BM.
The complaints pertain to allotment of 14 compensatory sites in favour of Parvathy BM, wife of Siddaramaiah, in prime locations of Mysuru city, in violation of the rules.
It is alleged that though Parvathy had no legal title over 3.16 acres land at survey number 464 of Kasare village, Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, compensatory sites were allotted to her in developed layouts in the city.
