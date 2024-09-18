Karnataka keen on establishing Centre of Excellence for space technologies: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Karnataka is keen to establish a Centre of Excellence to leverage the state’s capabilities in space technologies for applications in multiple sectors, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT and BT, said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Bengaluru Space Expo 2024 here, Kharge said the CoE for space technologies could be developed as a hub for R&D and innovation, and provide support to startups. “It can facilitate the integration of space technologies into critical areas like agriculture, mining, health, education, and sustainability,” he said.

The minister said the state government was listening to the industry, startups and academia, and would soon introduce a comprehensive space policy for the state “designed to foster investment and innovation”.

Listing out statistics that validate the pre-eminence of Karnataka and Bengaluru in diverse sectors, including Bengaluru’s stature as the world’s fourth largest technology cluster, and Karnataka's 65 per cent share in India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing, Kharge said the state was “innovating for India to impact the world”.