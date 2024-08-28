Karnataka: Khandre, Yatnal trade barbs over closure notice to sugar factory

The factory challenged the closure notice in the high court, which had given an interim stay. "After the central government submitted that we have fulfilled all the necessary conditions, the high court on August 21 ordered the KSPCB to issue Consent for Operation (CFO). Despite the order, officials are not issuing the CFO," he said.

Staging a dharna with opposition leader R Ashoka at the KSPCB office, Yatnal alleged that officials in the board demanded Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh to issue CFO. "Factory owners from Tamil Nadu get clearances immediately because they pay money. For us, they won't give," he said.

On the other side, Khandre said the factory was issued closure notice due to several irregularities, including for a boiler set up without permission and crushing sugarcane without effluent treatment plant. "The central pollution control board had slapped Rs 1.58 crore penalty on the factory. Even after paying the amount, the factory didn't correct its mistake. This resulted in a closure notice," he said.

The minister said the court has given four weeks time for the state government to issue CFO. "When the high court has given us time, it is not proper on the part of Yatnal to demand CFO right away. Officials should be allowed to work," he said.

Meanwhile, Yatnal and Ashoka alleged that 256 files were cleared within a day in the recent board meeting. "Within a day, 256 files were cleared. A Congress leader from Kalaburagi has written to the KSPCB protesting against issuing such largescale clearances without assessing the environmental impact," he said.

The MLA said the factory in Chincholi, the most backward taluk of Karnataka, has to be allowed to function as per the high court order. "About 20 lakh tonne of sugarcane is waiting to be crushed. It will go to waste due to the delay," he said.

To a question, Khandre said the BJP leaders should submit evidence along with the allegations. "I will order an enquiry against the KSPCB officials if any evidence of irregularity is submitted," he said.