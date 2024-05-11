Kodagu police arrest man accused of beheading minor girl

Madikeri: Kodagu police have been successful in arresting the suspect who had brutally murdered a minor girl at Kumbaragadige village limits in Karnataka's Somwarpet taluk. He had fled with the severed head of the victim.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that the arrested individual is Prakash (32) from Hammiyala village in Somwarpet taluk. However, the police are yet to recover the severed head of the victim.

Officials had been carrying out search operations for the suspect since late night on Thursday (May 9).