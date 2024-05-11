Kodagu police arrest man accused of beheading minor girl

Madikeri: Kodagu police have been successful in arresting the suspect who had brutally murdered a minor girl at Kumbaragadige village limits in Karnataka's Somwarpet taluk. He had fled with the severed head of the victim.
Kodagu Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said that the arrested individual is Prakash (32) from Hammiyala village in Somwarpet taluk. However, the police are yet to recover the severed head of the victim.
Officials had been carrying out search operations for the suspect since late night on Thursday (May 9).
Acting on a tip off that he was hiding in a forest near the village, the police rushed to the spot and arrested him.
The victim girl had passed SSLC exam on May 9 and was murdered on the same day.
It is said that the minor girl 's engagement with the suspect was thwarted by officials from Women and Child Development department on May 9, and later officials had even convinced her parents of not to marry the minor girl.
However, the suspect barged into her house in the night and allegedly kidnapped her. Later, he took her to an area near the periphery of the forest and murdered her after which he fled with her severed head.
Published 11 May 2024, 03:26 IST