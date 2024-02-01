Karnataka launches final animation, gaming policy at GAFX 2024

The state also aims to empower startups and MSMEs in the space to build not just software, but also hardware that can be shipped within India and to the world, for which global market access will be provided.We hope that in the future, companies in Karnataka will manufacture chips, gear, Playstations, Xbox and AR/VR sets for the global market, Kharge said. Eventually, focus will be given on creating multi-platform AVGC-XR products for which product testing labs will be provided within the CoE.