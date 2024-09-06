Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Minister launches Biotechnology Policy

Kharge launched the policy that aims to enable 'focused transformation through impactful implementation.'
PTI
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 18:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Karnataka Biotechnology Policy 2024-2029 marks a landmark moment in the journey to establish the state as a global biotechnology leader, said its IT/ BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday.

Kharge launched the policy that aims to enable 'focused transformation through impactful implementation.'

"The bioeconomy in Karnataka has experienced extraordinary growth. The contribution of the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit of startups has been significant in shaping the future of Karnataka's bioeconomy and we are proud to support and nurture their efforts," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 September 2024, 18:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT