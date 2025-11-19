Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka Minister Muniyappa seeks dues from the Centre

In his memorandum, Muniyappa said that he has requested the Union Minister to take steps to supply 775-gram gunny bags from NAFED for packing and handling of ragi during the MSP procurement.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 14:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 14:56 IST
Karnataka NewsK H MuniyappaFood and Civil Supplies

Follow us on :

Follow Us