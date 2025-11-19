<p>New Delhi: Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa on Wednesday requested Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to release pending bills amounting Rs 1,848 crore to Karnataka for money spent to procure food grains from farmers under the Minimum Support Price.</p><p>Muniyappa, who met Joshi here, also requested the Centre to early finalisation of all pending Minimum Support Price (MSP) subsidy claims.</p>.Crisis in Maha Yuti? Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena ministers skip Maharashtra Cabinet meeting.<p>In his memorandum, Muniyappa said that he has requested the Union Minister to take steps to supply 775-gram gunny bags from NAFED for packing and handling of ragi during the MSP procurement.</p><p>He said the Centre has asked the state to procure 6 lakh tonnes of ragi by paying MSP from farmers and it would be beneficial to farmers. He said he has requested the Centre to increase the MSP of the Maldandi variety of jowar from existing Rs 1,000 to Rs 1500 per quintal.</p>