Karnataka on alert as Covid cases surge in Kerala

Over the last few days, the number of Covid cases in the state has increased marginally. However, no deaths have been reported in the last two months, except for one death that was reported on Friday. “The patient had multiple comorbidities and Covid was an incidental finding,” the officials from the Health Department said. At present, there are 58 active Covid cases across the state. While 47 are under home isolation, five are admitted to general wards and six of them are being treated in ICUs.