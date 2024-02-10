Karnataka: Pre-wedding shoot held in non-functional operation theatre at govt hospital, say Health officials

"The dismissed doctor had also applied for leave for his wedding but before going for leave did this pre-wedding photo shoot in the OT of the hospital which is under repair and has not been used since September last year. Not even a single medical procedure has been performed in that OT since then. But this doctor without the knowledge of the Assistant Medical Officer (AMO), arranged a photo shoot inside the unused OT and got his fiancee and others inside the facility without the knowledge of the medical officer," he said.