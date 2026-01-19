<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka has been awarded the second rank in the category of “large states” in the overall performance of states in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) crop insurance scheme for Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024-25 seasons.</p>.<p>On January 14, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare issued a certificate of commendation to the state government and appreciated its efforts in implementing the scheme. Of the 27.04 lakh registered farmers, 11.85 lakh farmers have claimed Rs 2,094 crore.</p>.Sugar mills owe Rs 4,390 crore to farmers in Karnataka for 2025-26 season.<p>Agriculture Department officials received the award at the 13th National Review Conference of the PMFBY that began here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Agriculture Department Commissioner Y S Patil and Agriculture Department Director G T Puthra received the award.</p>