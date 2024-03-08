Karnataka scraps electric bike taxi scheme

Bengaluru: In a surprise decision, Karnataka has banned its electric bike taxi scheme launched nearly three years ago.

An official notification issued on Wednesday cited "blatant violations" for scrapping the Karnataka Electric Bike Taxi Scheme 2021, noting that private two-wheelers (white-board registration) were being used as electric bike taxis.

It also cited issues related to women's safety, law and order, and the impact on government bus operations for scrapping the scheme.

The Transport Department introduced the scheme in July 2021 to regulate bike taxis, which have become the transport of choice for many last-mile travellers.