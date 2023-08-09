Karnataka sees increase in elephant population, numbers rise to 6,395

Karnataka has 6,395 elephants, an increase of 323 compared to the previous count of 6072 in 2012, with Bandipur-Nagarahole zones housing 1947 or about one third of them, the Forest Department announced on Wednesday.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre released the interim report on elephant census titled 'Asian Elephant Population Size and Structure Estimates for Karnataka'.