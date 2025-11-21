<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka high court on Friday passed an order directing that the election to the managing committee of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) shall be held on December 7. Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed this order while quashing the November 17 letter issued by the Electoral Officer of KSCA postponing the elections, initially scheduled to be held on November 30. Justice Suraj Govindaraj has also requested former high court judge Justice Subhash B Adi to supervise the elections.</p><p>The court passed this order while allowing the petition filed by KSCA and B K Ravi, one of the members of the Committee. Disposing the petition, the court said that the elections will have to be held as per the existing by-laws of KSCA and directed to complete the elections as per the calendar of events modified by the court.</p>.'High command decides leadership': Siddaramaiah reiterates he will remain CM.<p>As per the modified calendar of events, no change has been made in the date for filing of nomination. The scrutiny of nomination, which was scheduled to be on November 17, will now be conducted on November 24, between 11 am and 4 pm. The list of candidates should also be announced on November 24. </p><p>The scrutiny of nomination would now be conducted on November 24 and list of candidates to be announced on the same day, while November 26 has been fixed as the date for withdrawal of nominations and announcement of eligible candidates. The court has further stated that the election will take place on December 7 and the results will be declared the same day.</p>