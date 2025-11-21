Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka State Cricket Association election to be held on December 7: Karnataka High Court

As per the modified calendar of events, no change has been made in the date for filing of nomination.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 14:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 14:48 IST
Karnataka NewsElectionKSCA

Follow us on :

Follow Us