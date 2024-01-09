Karnataka to explore possibilities to restrict height of cutouts: Minister H K Patil

Bengaluru: Hours after the electrocution of three persons at a village in Gadag district while tying a flex banner to celebrate the birthday of actor Yash, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil on Monday said the government is exploring possibilities of restricting height of cutouts and banners.
“We are receiving suggestions from various quarters about restricting height of banners and cutouts. We will certainly examine these suggestions and act on it after deliberations,” he told reporters.
Answering a question, he underlined that the government will not take hurried decisions (banning).
“After every such tragic incidents, voices bat for bringing changes in system. We will have to take a call on such matters after thoroughly deliberating. It can’t be done in a hurried manner,” the minister said.