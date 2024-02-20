Congress govt to mull over fixing water tanker rates in Bengaluru to check fleecing

“They are also fetching water and supplying. Ultimately they don’t have any control (over private borewells). It (water) is a big business. We could not try for it (to control water tankers). Let there be some relief to the people till the Cauvery water is supplied," he said.

Basavaraja told the House that water suppliers are unable to meet the demand. He pointed out that the tankers were providing water only if residents paid more money.

“When there is huge demand, they will increase the rate. Fix a rate like Rs 750-800. It will help people,” the BJP MLA said.

Responding to him, Shivakumar said he would convene a meeting soon.

“Give me a joint memorandum. We will hold a meeting. You have given a good suggestion. Tanker people are charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per tanker. The groundwater too belongs to the government. We have control over it. There are various laws regarding where to drill the borewell. I can consider this request,” he said.

Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition (LoP) R Ashoka sought to know what the next course of action would be if there was no water even after existing borewells were redrilled.

Ashoka noted that Cauvery water had declined by 30 per cent. As there was no water in borewells, people were demanding Cauvery water, he claimed.