Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Trust expels Jayamrutyunjaya Swami from Panchamasali Peeth

The seer was misleading the community, Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Congress MLA and president of the Trust, said
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 22:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPanchamasali Peetha

Follow us on :

Follow Us