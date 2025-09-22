Karnataka: Trust expels Jayamrutyunjaya Swami from Panchamasali Peeth

<p>The Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamasali Trust, in its executive body meeting on Sunday, has resolved to remove Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami from Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth.</p>.<p>In a press meet after the meeting at the Kudalasangama Lingayat Panchamasali Peeth, Neelkanth Asuti, the general secretary of the Trust, said, “Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami has violated the rules and guidelines of the Trust. Without taking the consent of the Trust, he (the seer) had convened a meeting in Hubballi on September 17 during which he he suggested the Panchamasalis to identify as Hindus in religion column and specify Lingayat as caste and Panchamasali sub-caste in socio-education survey. This is against the decision of the Trust, which runs on Basava Tatva (ideology). He is acting like an agent of a political party. Hence, the Trust resolved to expel Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami from the Panchamasali Peeth," Asuti told reporters.</p>.<p>Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Congress MLA and president of the Trust, said, “Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami is no longer the head of the Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth. The seer was misleading the community. He was trying to supress the 2A reservation movement at the behest of a particular political party by asking the community members to mark as Hindus in religion column and Lingayat in caste column. If Panchamasalis follow it, we won’t get 2A reservation.”</p>.<p>“The Trust will convene a meeting of the community and after consulting the members will decide on the next head of the Peeth. The community is much bigger than an individual. The seer (Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami) has houses in Belagavi and Bengaluru and has amassed wealth through a separate Trust. I am ready to release the CD of the seer, if need be. Let Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and C C Patil open a separate mutt wth Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami. We have the capacity to build the Peeth,” Kashappanavar said. </p>