Karnataka Valmiki Corporation scam: SIT formed after bank’s CBI plaint

CM taking stock

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar are “examining the facts” in the embezzlement case and a decision is likely on whether or not Nagendra should resign. Shivakumar said the government will “not protect anyone” in the case.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said Siddaramaiah will decide on Nagendra’s continuation in the Cabinet. “Whether or not this (scam) happened without the minister’s knowledge needs verification,” Parameshwara said.

Apparently, Nagendra was asked to explain himself. “CM has taken this seriously. He held a meeting and strict instructions were given,” Parameshwara said.

It is said that Corporation chairperson Basanagouda Daddal (Raichur Rural MLA) was also asked to explain. He is learnt to have said that he has not visited the Corporation’s office for months and had no idea about the scam.

On CBI probing the case, Parameshwara said the central agency can interfere if there is a scam involving a sum of Rs 3 crore (in public sector banks). “For now, the CID has started an investigation on the death note and the money transfer,” he said. Parameshwara specified that the government will not refer the case to the CBI voluntarily. “There won’t be two probes. But if it comes to that, then it’ll be transferred from the CID to the CBI,” he said.