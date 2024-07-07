Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Wild elephant feeds on vegetables in lorry

A vendor from Mysuru was transporting the vegetables to Kerala.
Ashwani Kumar N K R
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 15:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Gonikoppa: A wild elephant fed on the vegetables in a lorry which was parked after it developed some problem, on Anechowkuru interstate highway in Nagarahole forest, on Friday.

A vendor from Mysuru was transporting the vegetables to Kerala.

After the vehicle developed some technical issue, it was parked near the road. At 10:45 in the night, the wild elephant uncovered the plastic sheet on the vehicle, dragged out the vegetable sacs and fed on the veggies.

Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and chased the elephant away. By that time, half of the vegetables in the lorry were emptied, the driver said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 15:43 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruWild ElephantHighway

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT