Karnataka: Wild elephant feeds on vegetables in lorry

Gonikoppa: A wild elephant fed on the vegetables in a lorry which was parked after it developed some problem, on Anechowkuru interstate highway in Nagarahole forest, on Friday.

A vendor from Mysuru was transporting the vegetables to Kerala.

After the vehicle developed some technical issue, it was parked near the road. At 10:45 in the night, the wild elephant uncovered the plastic sheet on the vehicle, dragged out the vegetable sacs and fed on the veggies.