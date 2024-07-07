Karnataka: Wild elephant feeds on vegetables in lorry

Gonikoppa: A wild elephant fed on the vegetables in a lorry which was parked after it developed some problem, on Anechowkuru interstate highway in Nagarahole forest, on Friday.
A vendor from Mysuru was transporting the vegetables to Kerala.
After the vehicle developed some technical issue, it was parked near the road. At 10:45 in the night, the wild elephant uncovered the plastic sheet on the vehicle, dragged out the vegetable sacs and fed on the veggies.
Forest department personnel rushed to the spot and chased the elephant away. By that time, half of the vegetables in the lorry were emptied, the driver said.
Published 07 July 2024, 15:43 IST