<p>Puttur (Dakshina Kannada): A law to prevent the spread of misinformation is in the draft stage, and it will be implemented soon, Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah </a>has said.<br><br>He was speaking as the chief guest at the 'Ashoka Jana Mana 2025' programme organised by Rai Estate Educational and Charitable Trust and Jana Seva Kendra Puttur at Kombettu in Puttur on Monday.</p><p>Ministers H K Patil and Priyank Kharge have been assigned with the work of the draft, he said.<br><br>The law would be implemented to lodge cases and punish those who instigate communal riots by spreading false information, the Chief Minister said.<br><br>"Communal riots have been controlled in Dakshina Kannada district owing to initiatives taken by the State government. Honest and able police officials have been appointed in the district," Siddaramaiah said.</p>