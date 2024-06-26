Karnataka’s first gas-based plant to be inaugurated in July

The plant, which is set up by the Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL), is expected to generate 236.825 MW through a gas turbine generator and 133.225 MW through a steam turbine generator, taking its capacity to 370.05 MW.

Energy Minister KJ George, who reviewed the progress of the project in Bengaluru, directed the officials to complete the pending works at the earliest. “This is an important project for our government and KPCL. It is a matter of pride that a government organisation will produce gas-based electricity for the first time in the state. All preparatory work must be completed swiftly to ensure the inauguration in the second week of July,” George said.

The project, for which foundation was laid in 2016, was expected to be completed by 2018.

But it froze due to legal wrangling after local residents complained about pollution.

The project particularly drew criticism as it was closer to the Puttenahalli and Yelahanka lakes.

When the plant conducted trial runs in March, local residents and activists raised cudgels, saying it was hazardous to the environment.

KPCL, however, assured that there will not be any trouble, saying it has taken all safety precautions.

“From mobile vans to record ambient air quality to real-time noise monitoring machines, we have taken measures to ensure that there are no environmental hazards,” a KPCL official had then told DH.

First waste-to-energy plant to start operations next month