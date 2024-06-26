Karnataka's first gas-based power plant in Yelahanka and waste-to-energy plant in Bidadi to begin operations in July

The foundation stone for the plant was laid in 2016 and was expected to be completed by 2018. However, the project, eventually, ran into legal troubles, owing to complaints of pollution from the residents in the vicinity. The plant had particularly attracted criticism owing to its proximity to the Puttenahalli and Yelahanka lakes.

Recently, in March 2024, when the plant started trial runs, the local citizens and activists opposed the operations stating that it would adversely affect the environment. However, the KPCL maintained that all the environmental safety measures were being taken and there was nothing to worry about. “From mobile vans to record ambient air quality to real-time noise monitoring machines, we have taken measures to ensure that there are no environmental hazards,” a KPCL official had then told DH.

State’s first waste-to-energy plant also to start operation in July

K J George, who also reviewed the progress on completion of Karnataka’s first Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant coming up in Bidadi said that the plant will be inaugurated in July. DH had recently reported that the officials were planning to begin trial runs in the first week of July. The plant, spread across 15 acres, has a capacity of 11.5 MW and will process up to 600 tonnes of dry waste. While producing energy, the plant is also expected to be a solution for the city's waste disposal problems. The project is a joint venture of KPCL and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and has been set up at a cost of Rs 260 crore.