Karnataka's SCOUT programme in UK to be operative next year

<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Higher Education Dr M C Sudhakar confirmed that students from universities in Karnataka will visit universities in UK as part of the Scholars for Outstanding Undergraduate Talent (SCOUT) programme next year.</p><p>This was confirmed by Minister for Higher Education M C Sudhakar.</p><p>A collaborative initiative between the Karnataka Department of Higher Education and the British Council, SCOUT was launched in November 2024 with the aim of offering select undergraduate students and teachers a glimpse of university life in the United Kingdom. </p><p>In all, 30 undergraduate students selected from multiple state-run varsities, along with six faculty members, are given the opportunity to experience first-hand the life of their peers at a United Kingdom varsity.</p><p>In 2024, five students selected from each of six government universities – Bangalore University, Bengaluru City University, Tumkur University, Raichur University, Rani Channamma University and Kalaburagi University – were hosted at the East London University.</p><p>Each of the state-run universities spend Rs 1 lakh per student, while the British Council foots the rest of the bill. The primary objective of the programme is to offer students critical insights into fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, etc.</p>