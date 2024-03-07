Karntaka HC quashes 'board exams' for classes 5, 8, 9 & 11

The petitioners argued that section 22(2) of the KEA contemplates framing of rules and not issuance of notification and therefore the notifications are bad in law. It was also argued that section 145 of the KEA mandates previous publication of draft rules and the same has not been followed. It was also submitted that notifications violate section 30 of the Right to Education (RTE) Act which prohibits requiring children to pass board exams till completion of elementary education.