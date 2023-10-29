Kerala blast: Police directed to monitor bordering areas, says Karnataka HM

He said, “Police were vigilant based on the regular intelligence inputs during the recently concluded Dasara at Mangaluru, Mysuru and Madikeri."

“Internally, we had taken all measures for the smooth conduct of Dasara. All will be sensitised in a similar way to deal with any given situation,” he said.

Police Recruitment

On recruitment of police sub inspectors, the Minister said that the government has presented its opinion before the court seeking permission to move ahead with the selection process following the PSI scam.

“We are waiting for the High Court judgement in this regard. Once the judgement is delivered, the government will begin the process immediately. Nearly 945 posts of PSIs are vacant in the state. To overcome the shortage of PSIs, about 600 ASIs have been promoted as PSIs in the state. There are 18,000 vacant posts of constables in the state and the recruitment has already commenced, The recruitment process had slowed down during the previous government," he said.

Moral Policing

Stating that an anti-communal wing to curb cases of moral policing in the commissionerate limits has been formed and the incidents of moral policing has been brought under control. Anyone who takes law into hands will be dealt with sternly, he said. The activities of those who provoke are being monitored closely, said the minister.