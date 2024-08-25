Kharge family trust got KIADB land near Bengaluru illegally, alleges BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday alleged that Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge family run Siddhartha Vihar Trust has been allocated five acres of KIADB land in the Hitech Defence Aerospace Park near Bengaluru despite the land was meant for civic amenities.

"A trust (Siddhartha Vihara Trust) run by Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge’s family, has been allocated 05 acres of Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land (out of the total 45.94 acres) meant for civic amenities," Singh said in his post on X.



"Siddhartha Vihar Trust trust got land under the Scheduled Caste (SC) quota. Interestingly, those who are trustees include Mr Kharge Sr. himself, his wife, Radhabai Kharge, his son-in-law and Gulbarga MP, Radhakrishna, another son and minister in the Karnataka Government, Priyank Kharge and yet another son, Rahul Kharge among others. Is this about misuse of power, nepotism & conflict of interest?," he said in a statement posted on X.