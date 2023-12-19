JOIN US
Kids in Karnataka schools to study arts, culture from next year

Confirming this to DH, School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said art and craft should not be restricted to cutting paper and making some art work.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 00:02 IST

Bengaluru: Art and culture will soon be part of curriculum for students in government-run schools.

The Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to introduce art and culture in a full-fledged manner from the 2024-25 academic year. As explained by department officials, the idea is to teach children about cultures in various parts of the state.

Confirming this to DH, School Education & Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa said art and craft should not be restricted to cutting paper and making some art work. "Art is not just cutting paper. It has several forms and we need to teach all of them in phases," he said. "The focus will be on music, theatre and every form of art," he said.

