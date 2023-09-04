Kodagu: Rapid Response Team staff dies in elephant attack

Even though the seriously injured Girish was rushed to the district government hospital in Madikeri, he breathed his last without responding to the treatment.

Girish was working with the RRT for several years.

DFO A T Poovaiah and other officials visited the district hospital.

The lone tusker has been bothering the people in Kedakal D block, Karekolli and surrounding areas for the past many days. He is also reportedly destroying crops.

Following a complaint by the villagers to the forest department, an operation was taken up to drive the tusker back to the forest.

The elephant had also attacked and injured a person named Murugesh on Monday. His motorbike was also damaged by the pachyderm.

On the way, the jumbo also chased another person. Luckily, the survivor ran inside the forest and made a narrow escape. The angry tusker mangled the bike and later made its way into Devarakadu forest.