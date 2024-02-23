KSAT stays removal of principal of Maharani arts college in Mysuru

The Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KSAT) has stayed the government's order to remove Dr B V Vasanth Kumar as incharge principal of Maharani Arts College in Mysuru. Kumar has been serving as principal since March 31, 2023.
He moved the KSAT, challenging two communications: one dated February 9, 2024, and another dated February 12, 2024. He contended that the communication dated February 12 was construed as an appointment and that Basavaraju H M, assistant professor in history, was appointed the incharge principal.
The government pleader submitted that both appointments were only an incharge arrangement and that no condition of service was violated. He submitted that the removal of Kumar was based on allegations of misappropriation and misuse of funds.
The February 9 communication directed the joint director of the department of collegiate and technical education to place the next seniormost professor as incharge principal. On February 12, the joint director forwarded the communication to Kumar.
The KSAT bench observed that there is no order of any competent authority stating that the incharge arrangement of Kumar as principal is terminated and another person is to be appointed.
It said that Basavaraju assuming charge on the basis of the February 12 communication is untenable under the law “and if he is continuing as principal, he shall cease to function forthwith and all action of the fifth respondent (Basavaraju) shall be subject to review and issue of fresh orders as the order of an incompetent authority has no legal basis,” the KSAT bench said.
(Published 22 February 2024, 22:13 IST)