KSRTC to run special Dasara package in Mangaluru from October 3 to 12

Mangaluru to Madikeri package

In Mangaluru to Madikeri package, the bus will depart from Mangaluru KSRTC Bus Stand at 7 am and will cover Madikeri, Raja Seat, Abbey Falls (lunch), Nisargadhama and Golden Temple, returning to the bus stand by 9 pm.

The cost is Rs 500 for adults and Rs 400 for children. Meals are not included in it and passengers will have to pay separately, said officials from the KSRTC.

The third package is related to the Udupi Temple Tour, and the temples covered are Uchila Shri Mahalakshmi Temple, Kamashile Shri Bramhi Durgaparameshwari Temple (lunch), Kolluru Mookambika Temple, and Maranakatte Shri Bramhalingeshwara Temple. The trip will leave at 8 am from Mangaluru KSRTC Bus Stand and return at 7 pm at Mangaluru Bus Stand. The cost is Rs 500 for adults, and Rs 400 for children.

Mangaluru to Murudeshwara, Kumbashi package

A new pacakge of Mangaluru to Murudeshwara and Kumbashi package has been introduced. The places covered are Murudeshwara Temple (lunch), Chandika Durgaparameshwari Temple Kumbashi, Anegudde Ganapathi Temple and Uchila Mahalakshmi Temple. The bus will leave at 7 am and return by 7 pm. The cost is Rs 550 for adults and Rs 450 for children.

Rajesh Shetty, Senior Divisional Controller of KSRTC Mangaluru Division, said passengers can make advance booking of their tickets. The KSRTC will operate non-AC Karnataka Sarige buses.

"Many of our previous travellers requested new destinations, which led to the launch of the Murudeshwara package this year," said Shetty. Bookings can be made online at www.ksrtc.in .