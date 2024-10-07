Home
KSRTC's Mangaluru Dasara packages a big hit; 1119 passengers travel in 1 day

On Sunday, the KSRTC operated 24 buses under Dasara packages, breaking the previous record of 22 buses in a day during the inaugural year in 2022.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 04:18 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 04:18 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKSRTCMangaluruDasara

