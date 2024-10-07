KSRTC's Mangaluru Dasara packages a big hit; 1119 passengers travel in 1 day

<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Dasara package introduced by the KSRTC Mangaluru division has received an overwhelming response. </p><p>On Sunday, the KSRTC operated 24 buses under Dasara packages, breaking the previous record of 22 buses in a day during the inaugural year in 2022. </p><p>A total of 1,119 passengers travelled to various destinations as a part of the package.</p><p>According to KSRTC Mangaluru Divisional Controller Rajesh Shetty, seven buses with 350 passengers operated under the Mangaluru to Madikeri package, eight buses with 400 passengers under the Mangaluru–Kollur package, three buses with 150 passengers under the Mangaluru-Murdeshwar package and four buses with 120 passengers travelled on the Mangaluru-Navadurga package.</p><p>Forty-six passengers travelled in one bus on the Udupi-Kollur package while in another bus 53 passengers travelled on the Udupi-Idagunji package.</p><p>The Mangaluru–Madikeri package covers Madikeri, Raja Seat, Abbey Falls, Nisargadhama, and Golden Temple, returning to the city. The Mangaluru-Kollur package includes visits to Uchila Shri Mahalakshmi Temple, Kamashile Shri Bramhi Durgaparameshwari Temple (lunch), Kolluru Mookambika Temple, and Maranakatte Shri Bramhalingeshwara Temple. </p>.Dasara festivities at Kempegowda International Airport from October 7-10 .<p>While the Mangaluru-Murdeshwar package covered Murudeshwara Temple, Chandika Durgaparameshwari Temple Kumbashi, Anegudde Ganapathi Temple, and Uchila Mahalakshmi Temple.</p><p>The Mangaluru-Navadurga package covered temples like Shri Mangaladevi Temple, Sunkadakatte Shri Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple, Kateel Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Shri Bhagavathi Temple and Beach, Chitrapura Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Shri Urwa Mariyamma Temple, and Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple.</p>