KU among top 3 public varsities in Karnataka

<p>Shivamogga/ DHNS: As a testimony to its commitment towards quality education, the Kuvempu University has secured third rank among public varsities in Karnataka and also has found a place among the government universities in the list of 51st to 100th rank.</p><p>As per the National Institutional Ranking Framework Rankings 2025 released by Union Human Resource Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi, Kuvempu University has found itself within the 51st to 100th rank among the government universities in the state. Besides, University of Mysore has secured 20th position, Bangalore University is at 26th position, University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru is at 37th position and Visvesvaraya Technological University is at 50th position among public universities in the state.</p><p>However, not a single university from Karnataka is figured in the list of top 100 universities at the national-level.</p><p>A total of 4,100 educational institutions across the country, including central universities, central government higher educational institutions, private universities offering professional courses like engineering, and deemed universities were scrutinised for the rankings. </p><p>The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) launched the NIRF rankings in 2015 to improve the quality of educational institutions in the country and to promote higher education as a whole, and has now released its tenth edition. The HRD Ministry conducts the ranking of universities under NIRF every year, along with educational institutions in engineering, management, medicine, architecture, and law.</p><p>Commenting on the university rankings, Kuvempu University Vice-chancellor Sharath Ananthamurthy said that in spite of several issues plaguing the country's educational sector, the university's faculty has demonstrated academic commitment by undertaking quality research, publication, and extension activities. He further said that measures will be taken to improve the rankings in the coming days.</p>