Kumaraswamy and Shivakumar spar over sex scandal involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna

He attended the core-committee meeting of the JD(S) held in Hubballi which recommended the suspension of Prajwal Revanna from the party.

Noting that his nephew will face the consequences if he has committed a mistake, the former chief minister said there was a need to discuss the ‘great leader’ (Shivakumar) who organised the protest against the JD(S) in Hubballi today.

Prajwal is the grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and nephew of Kumaraswamy.

The Karnataka government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of IPS officers led by Additional Director General of Police B K Singh to probe the alleged sexual harassment to many women by Prajwal, who is said to be in Germany at present.

Two days ago, an FIR was registered against Prajwal as well as his father Revanna at the Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district for sexually harassing their former cook.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s allegation, Shivakumar said the JD(S) first family has been remembering him for many years without which they do not get proper sleep.