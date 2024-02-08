Kuvempu’s call for critical thinking

While he agreed with the writers that the literary and cultural texts of the past were problematic, he urged them against a wholesale rejection of the past works. Just as one does not throw away gold ornaments just because they are old heirlooms of the past, but they are smelted to make ornaments suiting the present taste, texts of the past cannot be thrown away. Epics like Ramayana and Mahabharatha need to be reinterpreted and freshly transcreated by eschewing those elements which are obnoxious to the rational mind. Wholesale rejection on the basis of ideologically unacceptable elements, accusing them of being instruments of “intellectual domination” is not reasonable. Writers should use their discretion in avoiding extreme points of view.