Landslide hit Shirur highway in Uttara Kannada opened for few hours

On Thursday, Ankola MLA Satish Sail informed media persons that the road will not open until the Geological Survey of India (GSI) gives permission. However, sources in the police department informed DH that the district administration is under tremendous pressure from the Central government to operate the National Highway, which connects the main ports of Mangaluru, Karwar and Goa with the hinterlands of North Karnataka, for at least emergency and essential goods vehicle.

Police personnel deployed at the makeshift check posts at Shirur village informed DH that more than 800 trucks were allowed to pass the stretch on July 24 and 25 night.

Blocking of the roads results in huge losses for industries as the alternative routes in the region are not wide enough to carry heavy vehicles. Succumbing to this pressure the administration has “unofficially” decided to allow goods vehicles only late in the night for a few hours. Rescue work is still continuing in the daytime.

MRPL General Manager (corporate communication), Rudolph Noronha said they transported the fuel from Mangaluru to the hinterlands of Karnataka via train. “The roadblock had disturbed the supply chain, but our board decided to supply fuel via Hassan,” he said.

Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police S Narayan said: “We are not allowing any vehicle to use this stretch of road. Only emergency vehicles are allowed to cross the road under the protection of police vehicles.”