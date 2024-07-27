Landslide hit Shirur highway in Uttara Kannada opened for few hours

Ankola: Nearly 11 days after the Shirur stretch of National Highway 66 was closed, following a massive landslide between Ankola and Kumta in Uttara Kannada district, it was opened for a few hours on Thursday night to allow movement of essential goods vehicles.
As the threat of further landslides or landslips persists, the district administration and police officials have decided against allowing private and passenger vehicles movement on that road.
Hundreds of goods vehicles, including trucks carrying fuel (petrol, diesel and LPG) have been stranded on either side of the stretch since July 16, when a massive landslide stuck in Shirur village resulted in the death of at least 8 people. Three more persons are still missing from the area.
On Thursday, Ankola MLA Satish Sail informed media persons that the road will not open until the Geological Survey of India (GSI) gives permission. However, sources in the police department informed DH that the district administration is under tremendous pressure from the Central government to operate the National Highway, which connects the main ports of Mangaluru, Karwar and Goa with the hinterlands of North Karnataka, for at least emergency and essential goods vehicle.
Police personnel deployed at the makeshift check posts at Shirur village informed DH that more than 800 trucks were allowed to pass the stretch on July 24 and 25 night.
Blocking of the roads results in huge losses for industries as the alternative routes in the region are not wide enough to carry heavy vehicles. Succumbing to this pressure the administration has “unofficially” decided to allow goods vehicles only late in the night for a few hours. Rescue work is still continuing in the daytime.
MRPL General Manager (corporate communication), Rudolph Noronha said they transported the fuel from Mangaluru to the hinterlands of Karnataka via train. “The roadblock had disturbed the supply chain, but our board decided to supply fuel via Hassan,” he said.
Speaking to DH, Superintendent of Police S Narayan said: “We are not allowing any vehicle to use this stretch of road. Only emergency vehicles are allowed to cross the road under the protection of police vehicles.”
Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K Lakshmi Priya said the GSI has given six major conditions under which the road can be opened for heavy vehicles. “We have asked the National Highway Authority of India officials to give us in writing that they would adhere to these guidelines, including a speed limit of 20 km/hr and deployment of spotters to monitor changes at landslide-prone sites. Once we get this assurance from NHAI we will take that risk of allowing vehicles on that stretch,” she said and added it is also not possible to hold movement of essential goods vehicles for long.
Published 27 July 2024, 07:23 IST