Landslide on Karnataka's Shiradi ghat, vehicles stranded

Vehicles travelling to Mangaluru and towards Bengaluru on the highway were stranded on each side of the landslide site, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 13:05 IST

Mangaluru, Karnataka: A major landslide occurred on National Highway 75 in the Shiradi Ghat Yattinahalla-Sakaleshpura sector on Saturday, officials said.

As a result, vehicles travelling to Mangaluru and towards Bengaluru on the highway were stranded on each side of the landslide site, they said.

According to officials, personnel of the state highways department, armed with earthmoving equipment, have been engaged in the removal of the mud blocking the road. The roads will be cleared late Saturday evening or by Sunday morning.

Following the landslide, the district administrations of both Hassan and Dakshina Kannada have advised transport operators and private motorists to be aware of the situation.

