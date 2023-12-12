Law needs teeth to fight 'meter baddi' menace, admits Karnataka govt

Belagavi: Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday that the government would strengthen the existing law to fight the menace of 'meter baddi' (meter interest), an exploitative practice of lending at extremely high rates of interest.

The issue was raised in a calling-attention motion by Sira Congress MLA TB Jayachandra.

"Go to any village. Suicides are happening unabated. It's almost always due to financial troubles and the meter baddi business," Jayachandra said.

Jayachandra urged the government to tweak the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act, 2004. "Amend the Act and make it a cognisable offence so that the accused can be arrested immediately," he said.

In Karnataka, the 'meter baddi' system has earned notoriety over the years. It has been linked to farmer suicides as well.

Under the 'meter baddi' system, if one borrows Rs 1,000 from a moneylender, the person has to pay an interest of Rs 100 every month. Upon defaulting on repayment, the person has to pay a 10% interest on Rs 1,110 from the next month. Another default means 10% on Rs 1,200.