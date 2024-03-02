Legalise agri land leasing, reforms panel tells Karnataka govt

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission-2 (KARC-2) has asked the government to legalise leasing of agricultural plots, a move whose impact can be far-reaching by unlocking the potential of huge tracts of land that are not being put to use.

This is among the many recommendations made by KARC-2 whose outgoing chairperson TM Vijay Bhaskar submitted his seventh report to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday.

The KARC-2 has drafted the Karnataka Crop Production and Land Rejuvenation Bill, which it said the government must consider.

At present, the law restricts tenancy in agriculture (except if the landowner is a defence staff, seaman or if the land is located in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada).

"Restrictive land leasing laws have led to informal and concealed tenancies without security of tenure. This has ultimately resulted in impeding investments in the agriculture sector and, thus, adversely impacted agricultural productivity," the KARC-2 stated.