Legislators' interference affecting action against fake doctors: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao told the Council that interference by elected representatives was affecting action against fake doctors in the state.
Replying to a question by Congress member Thippanna Kamakanur, he said, “Yes, there are fake doctors in the state. But sometimes, when we initiate action against such people, legislators interfere to save them.”
Requesting legislators not to interfere in the action against fake doctors, the minister said wrong diagnosis by fake doctors was dangerous. “We will initiate more serious action against fake doctors.”
Rao informed the House that doctors who practise allopathy should use blue boards and Ayurveda doctors must use green boards, which will help the department identify fake doctors.
As per the details provided by Rao, in Kalaburagi alone, so far 23 fake doctors have been identified. A penalty of Rs 50,000 each has been imposed and clinics have been closed, Rao said.
Published 22 July 2024, 23:52 IST