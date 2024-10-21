Leopard enters kitchen of house in Mangaluru, captured

<p>Mangaluru: The forest officials captured a leopard that had strayed into the kitchen of a house at Akkasaligara Keri in Mulki in the early hours of Sunday.</p><p>Following the complaints from residents on the presence of the leopard, the department officials had kept cages at various locations in Mulki.</p><p>Deputy RFO Manjunath Ganiga said that locals reported sightings of a leopard in the area, prompting the forest department to place a cage about a kilometre away from the house. The leopard entered the house at around 10 pm, making its way into the kitchen.</p>.7-year-old boy killed in leopard attack in Pune district.<p>On noticing it, the family locked the kitchen door and alerted the forest department. With the help of a cage and a net, the leopard was trapped at around 2.45 am. After the medical examination, the leopard was released into the wild.</p><p>Locals suspect that there are three leopards in the vicinity. </p><p>The operation to capture the leopard was led by RFO Kiran Kumar, with the help of deputy RFOs Nagesh Billava, Manjunath Ganiga and forest department staff members Chandrashekar and Shankar.</p>