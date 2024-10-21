Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Leopard enters kitchen of house in Mangaluru, captured

Deputy RFO Manjunath Ganiga said that locals reported sightings of a leopard in the area, prompting the forest department to place a cage about a kilometre away from the house.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 02:56 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 02:56 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us